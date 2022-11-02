Colts running back Jonathan Taylor not practicing on Wednesday

FOXBORO -- There's an injury situation in Indianapolis that the Patriots will certainly be monitoring this week. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is not practicing on Wednesday, ahead of Indianapolis' Week 9 matchup against New England.

Taylor re-aggravated his ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders and will not partake in Indy's first practice of the week. He carried the ball 16 times against Washington for 76 yards.

The 23-year-old has 462 rushing yards for the season, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He missed Weeks 5 and 6 with the ankle injury before returning for the last two weeks.

If Taylor is out Sunday, that would be a huge break for the New England defense. Taylor ran all over the Patriots when the two teams met in Indy last season, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown on his 29 carries. He averaged 5.86 yards per carry in the 27-17 Colts victory.

The Patriots are allowing 126 rushing yards per game this season, which is the 11th-most in the NFL. But the Colts haven't really been able to get much going on the ground this season, averaging just 87.8 yards per game on the ground -- the fourth-worst running offense in the league.

The Colts traded running back back Nyheim Hines to the Bills ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, bringing running back Zack Moss in from Buffalo.

