Patriots-Chargers Week 13 Predictions

BOSTON -- Another week, another game for the New England Patriots. Will it result in another loss?

With the way things are going, it's difficult to see the Patriots winning any games. But as we all know, sports are unpredictable, and the NFL might be the most unpredictable realm of all.

So, do any members of the WBZ sports team have the guts to foresee a Patriots victory this weekend at home against the Chargers?

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are changing quarterbacks. They haven't played at home in a month, so they are due for a win.

It looks like it's going to be "Zappe Hour" on Sunday.

Patriots 21, Chargers 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I'm happy to see Bailey Zappe is getting the start. Glad to see he had the entire week to get ready for it. Mac Jones could use the mental beak too, I'm sure.

The Patriots' D continues to play well despite little help from the offense. They should be able to force a turnover or two against Justin Herbert. But I'm not picking the Pats until they show me they can win.

Chargers 24, Patriots 23

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

I picked the Patriots to win last week. I figured that coming off a bye, they'd at least be able to kind of beat up on a bad team and have something to feel good about. Instead, they had one of their worst games of the year and probably feel worse than they've felt all year.

In a sense, the Chargers aren't in much of a better spot. They're 4-7, losers of five of their last seven games, as their dreams of making the playoffs have largely evaporated over the past month. Throw in their head coach who often looks lost and their penchant for ill-time mistakes, and you could easily pick the Patriots to win here ... in the old days.

But the old days are gone. Bailey Zappe may provide a brief spark early, but the Chargers' talent will win out.

Chargers 24, Patriots 16

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

Th rainy conditions may be the Patriots' best friend this weekend, but they'll continue to be their own worst enemy. The Chargers will make a few dumb mistakes too, but the Patriots don't have the overall talent to win the game.

Chargers 20, Patriots 14

