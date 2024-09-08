Stevenson, Patriots run to 16-10 win over Bengals in Jerod Mayo's first game as head coach

BOSTON -- The Patriots gave Jerod Mayo a victory in his first game as head coach, stunning the Bengals, 16-10, Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.

There were high-fives and hugs everywhere for Mayo as the final seconds ticked off of the clock toward the New England win. He also received a Gatorade bath from defensive linemen Daniel Ekuale and Davon Godchaux to celebrate the occasion.

Rhamondre Stevenson tore the Bengals up on the ground with 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, while Jacoby Brissett was a veteran-like 15-for-24 for 121 yards to go with another 34 yards on the ground off four scrambles. New England ran for 170 yards on the afternoon, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt.

The Patriots' defense stymied Joe Burrow and the Bengals for much of the afternoon, holding them to just a touchdown and a field goal while forcing four three-and-outs and an offensive fumble.

The Patriots controlled the action for much of the first half and jumped on the board first with a 14-play, 80-yard scoring drive that ate 7:20 off the clock on their second possession of the game. New England ran for 43 yards on the drive, including a big 16-yard scramble by Brissett on a third-and-5 that brough the Patriots to the Cincinnati 8-yard line. A few plays later, Stevenson punched it in from three yards out to put the Patriots on top 7-0.

The Bengals' offense started the game with three three-and-outs, and then fumbled away a scoring chance on their fourth possession. After a Mike Gesicki touchdown in the back of the end zone was called back following a review, Burrow went to tight end Tanner Hudson with a short pass. It looked like Hudson would find paydirt, but Pats safety Kyle Dugger knocked the ball out of his hands before he got into the end zone, and the ball bounced right to Marcus Jones, who returned it 17 yards to the New England 18.

The Patriots got into the red zone on the ensuing possession, but had to settle for a field goal to take a 10-0 lead into the half.

The Patriots went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, but a nice hit by New England long snapper Joe Cardona forced Bengals return man Charlie Jones to fumble New England's punt. Jaylinn Hawkins recovered for the Patriots at the Cincinnati 24-yard line, but they ended up settling for a 35-yard field goal by Joey Slye to take a 13-0 lead.

After Cincinnati lost just two fumbles all of last season, the Patriots forced the Bengals to lose two fumbles on Sunday afternoon. New England turned those turnovers into six points.

The Bengals finally put together a 90-yard scoring drive late in the third quarter, which ended with Zach Moss punching it in from five yards out to make it a 13-7 game. Moss ran for 33 yards on the drive, as the Bengals offense was finally able to beat the New England defense.

Brissett used his legs to pick up a big first down on a third-and-2 on New England's next possession, and also hit tight ends Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry to move the chains for the Patriots. But the drive stalled at the Cincinnati 18-yard line, and the Pats settled for a 37-yard field goal by Slye to push their lead to 16-7 with 8:46 in the game.

The Bengals drove into New England territory their next time out and got to the Patriots' 33-yard line, but Keion White came up with a huge sack for the Patriots on a third-and-5. That forced the Bengals to settle for a 51-yard field goal to make it a 16-10 game with 6:14 remaining.

The Patriots were only able to get to the 50 before punting the ball back to the Bengals with just over three minutes left. But Brandon Schooler brought Jones down at the Cincy 10-yard line on the punt return, and the Bengals only got five yards as the New England defense forced another three-and-out to get the ball back to the offense with 2:13 on the clock.

That was the last time Burrow and the Bengals got the ball. Stevenson made a shifty move to pick up nine yards on a second-and-5 carry to pick up a Patriots first down and bring the game to the two-minute warning. He powered his way for another nine yards on a second-and-7 a few plays later, forcing the Bengals to burn their final timeout and seal the victory for New England.

The 1-0 Patriots will now head home and host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. New England was just 1-7 at Gillette Stadium last season.