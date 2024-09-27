Patriots-49ers Week 4 predictions: Can Pats pull off a huge upset in San Francisco?

BOSTON -- The Patriots are in San Francisco this weekend for a matchup with the 49ers. Both teams are 1-2 on the season, and both have dropped their last two games.

But the Patriots head across the country as 10.5-point underdogs for Sunday's tilt -- the biggest spread in the NFL this weekend. Can they pull off a massive upset -- or at least keep it close in The City by the Bay?

The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions for the Week 4 tilt:

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I'm going with my heart in this one.

The 49ers are banged up but they will be emotional coming off a loss to the Rams last Sunday where they blew a fourth-quarter lead.

The Patriots are motivated too after two straight losses. They need to get back to their Week 1 plan and run, run, run the ball. The defense, which was torn apart by Aaron Rodgers last game, needs to play well from start to finish.

Patriots 17, 49ers 14

Joe Weil, CBS Boston

Watching the 49ers this year gives you a greater appreciation for what Bill Belichick-Tom Brady accomplished for 20 years. This San Francisco team looked like a juggernaut last year and was a fourth-down stop in overtime away from winning the Super Bowl. This year? Nothing but injuries, contract disputes, and palpable bad vibes.

All that being said, I'm still going with San Francisco over the Patriots.

New England will definitely be motivated after losing to the Jets on Thursday, and they will have 10 days of rest. But their offensive line still has a ton of issues, and that probably won't bode well against Nick Bosa and this 49ers pass rush. Plus, for all the injuries for the Niners on offense (namely Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel), Brock Purdy has actually played pretty well so far this year. He's fourth in QBR and seventh in passer rating through three games.

49ers 24, Patriots 13

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The San Francisco defense has been beatable so far this season, so maybe the Patriots will rack up more than the 139 yards of offense they had in Week 3 against the Jets. Jacoby Brissett has to get the ball out quicker on passing plays, so hopefully the offensive staff used their bonus days to come up with something creative to get DeMario Douglas into open space. Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson should be able to move the ball (and hopefully Stevenson holds onto it this weekend), but the Patriots need to get into the end zone.

The Patriots defense will have to keep Brock Purdy from spreading the wealth, especially if Deebo Samuel and George Kittle return to action. New England's best chance at pulling off an upset will come from making a play or two on special teams, with the Niners falling victim to a fake punt last week and allowing a blocked punt in their Week 2 loss to the Vikings.

I don't expect the Patriots to win, but they should be able to keep Sunday's game respectable.

49ers 27, Patriots 17

We'll get you ready for Sunday's Patriots-49ers game with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ and streaming online at CBS Boston. After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!