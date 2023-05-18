Patriot Place bakery Cupcake Charlie's making Taylor Swift-themed cupcakes

FOXBORO - A bakery at Patriot Place is doing something sweet for when Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

Cupcake Charlie's is making Taylor Swift-themed cupcakes, decorating them with pictures of the singer. The manager said they've done this every time Swift has played at Gillette. She said they're expecting a line out the door starting at 3 p.m. on Friday.

"We know, very well, how busy the Taylor Swift concert is and how much people love the Taylor Swift cupcakes. We do them every year and people just love them. This year, we really wanted to pay tribute to the eras, so that's why we chose this particular image to try to show that."

Cupcake Charlie's said it expects to sell close to 1,000 cupcakes over the weekend.