Man dies after falling onto electrified T tracks at Boston's Park Street station

BOSTON - Transit Police are investigating after a man died when he stumbled onto the electrified track at Boston's Park Street MBTA station on Saturday.

It happened just before noon on the Red Line's southbound platform. Police say that the initial investigation showed that the man appeared to be under the influence when he stumbled onto the tracks and landed on the electrified third rail.

Shuttle busses replaced service on the Red Line for several hours after the incident and Green Line trains bypassed Park Street.

T riders are concerned

T riders said they are concerned that incidents like this are happening too often.

"It's a very unfortunate event no one could have predicted that," says rider Alexis Duddy. "It's honestly one of those things where, like, unfortunately, it feels like a reality in Boston. It's one of those things where I'm not really surprised," says Duddy.

"I think it's sad, and I've heard a few other cases of it happening," says frequent T rider Rob.

Alexis was on the T at the time of the accident and had to change trains. "It was really confusing to try to figure out where we were going," says T rider Alexis Duddy

She says that the safety measures in place, such as announcements and yellow lines, are not enough.

"The subway has always been considered dangerous," says Duddy.

"Maybe some kind of barrier. I know that it would cost a lot of money, but it could make it harder for people to fall over. I would like them to do something about it," says Rob.

Police are still investigating what led to the incident and said that no foul play is suspected.