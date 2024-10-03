Watch CBS News
Local News

Child found safe after allegedly being kidnapped by father from Canton day care

By Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

CANTON - A child allegedly kidnapped by his father from day care on Thursday was found safe in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Police said Nathan Dorosario entered the day care and took 18-month-old Nathan Dorosario, Jr. Police said two days, a restraining order with no custody was issued against him.

Nathan Dorosario, Jr. was found safe. His father was also located and taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

Victoria D

Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.