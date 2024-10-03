Child found safe after allegedly being kidnapped by father from Canton day care

CANTON - A child allegedly kidnapped by his father from day care on Thursday was found safe in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Police said Nathan Dorosario entered the day care and took 18-month-old Nathan Dorosario, Jr. Police said two days, a restraining order with no custody was issued against him.

Nathan Dorosario, Jr. was found safe. His father was also located and taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.