Advocates concerned about future of Pappas Rehab, only 1 long-term patient admitted in 2025

Staff and families at Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton, Massachusetts are standing out and standing up for their kids.

The advocates took to the streets to protest what they say is the state's failure to keep its promises to keep Pappas open. They claim the special needs hospital for children has not admitted any new long-term care patients and is discharging patients to what they call less appropriate placements.

Nancy Silva worked at Pappas for 38 years and is the union representative for Local 1517. "They are discharging kids every single week and they're not admitting patients," Silva said. "We've reached out to many hospitals in Boston, they didn't even know we were taking patients. They were told we're not taking patients."

One patient admitted, 14 discharged

State records obtained by the I-Team show in 2025, the hospital only admitted one long-term care patient and discharged 14 patients, reducing the number of children receiving care from 35 to 24.

The push to keep Pappas open started earlier this year when Governor Maura Healey announced she was planning to close the hospital for budget reasons. Fueled by a series of I-Team reports, community outrage and political pressure, the Healey-Driscoll administration backed down and agreed to keep Pappas open. The hospital was funded in the 2026 budget.

Alma Alish is one of the many parents who saw how valuable Pappas was for her son's development and is now pushing for the same opportunity for other kids. "It's really an amazing life journey for Billy, and he's his own advocate," Alish said. "Not only is he an advocate for himself but now he's advocating for the community and other kids like himself."

Nancy Silva said she is concerned about the numbers telling the I-Team, "they keep saying transparency, but they are not transparent about anything."

Recommendations range from investing, to closure

On Wednesday, a state appointed Working Group released its recommendations and options for Pappas that range from investing and reimagining the campus for kids to closure.

The I-Team reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. In a statement, Ted Constan, Deputy Commissioner at the DPH and Working Group co-chair said:

"The members of the Pappas Working Group brought an extraordinary level of engagement, insight, and care to this effort. I am proud of the thoughtful and deliberate way they approached a complex situation, listening deeply, asking the right questions, and leaning in with seriousness and compassion. Our goal was not to pre-determine an answer, but rather to build a strong, factual, and inclusive foundation for decisions that will shape the future for children and families who will look to the Commonwealth in the years ahead."

Canton Town Administrator and Working Group co-chair Charles Doody said:

"I know firsthand the special place Pappas holds in our Canton community – and has held for more than 120 years. The powerful comments we heard about the care, support, progress, and achievements from patients, families, and staff were truly heartwarming and inspiring. I am grateful to them for sharing their stories. I also thank the Working Group for its collaborative spirit and commitment to honor the legacy of Pappas while we plan for its future."

Late Thursday, State Senator Paul Feeney who sits on the state's Working Group and has been a strong advocate for Pappas told the I-Team:

"Following the legislature's action to fully restore funding for the Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in the FY26 budget, I believe we must continue our advocacy to not only keep the lights on at the facility, but to invest and ultimately 'reimagine' what is possible at Pappas. I have heard from Pappas staff and from families that morale is low in light of discharges and lack of admissions. I will continue to elevate their concerns to the administration and fight to keep Pappas open and thriving to meet the needs of these incredible young people they currently serve and others they should be serving for generations to come. Simply put: Pappas is a place where miracles happen."

The legislature is calling for a commission to look into the long-term future of Pappas and its vulnerable population.