Panthers plane gets stuck in mud in Charlotte after Patriots game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A plane carrying the Carolina Panthers team went off the taxiway and got stuck in the mud after landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Friday morning. Nobody was hurt in the incident on the Delta Airlines flight that followed the Panthers' preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The jet carrying players, coaches and staff landed safely at about 2:35 a.m. on the runway. But as the plane was making its way to the terminal it veered off the taxiway and got stuck and was unable to move, forcing passengers to have to deplane via stairs and be transported to the terminal.

Panthers plane towed from runway

Charlotte Douglas Airport said airfield lighting and the taxiway was fully operational and the plane was later towed.

"The right main gear of Delta flight 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival," a Delta spokesperson told WBZ-TV. "No injuries were reported by the 188 customers who were bused to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Tropical Storm Debby impacted Carolinas

It's unclear if wet weather stemming from Tropical Storm Debby, which rolled through the area earlier in the day dumping several inches of rain and causing some power outages, might have played a factor.

Panthers officials did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Panthers coaches and players have an off day Friday following the game, but are expected to resume practice Saturday.

After seeing a story posted on social media about the incident, Panthers safety Xavier Woods posted on X, "Vouchers??"