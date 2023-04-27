Linus Ullmark turnover in overtime gives Panthers stunning 4-3 win over Bruins in Game 5
BOSTON -- There will be a Game 6.
One night after the Celtics failed to close out their series in Game 5 against the Hawks, the Bruins were unable to eliminate the Florida Panthers in the same building in a Game 5 of their own. As a result, the Bruins' series lead has been trimmed to 3-2, and the teams will resume this series on Friday night in Sunrise.
This one required overtime, where Linus Ullmark committed a costly turnover behind his own net just moments before Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winner to keep the Panthers' season alive.
Ullmark made just 22 saves in the loss, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 Boston shots.
Florida drew first blood in this one, capitalizing immediately on a Tyler Bertuzzi giveaway in the Boston end of the ice. Bertuzzi wheeled the puck from the corner to the front of the Boston net, leading to a scramble for Ullmark, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. Carter Verhaeghe got the puck around a flailing Ullmark to Anthony Duclair, who deposited the puck into the vacated net for the first goal of the game at 8:26 of the first period.
That score held through the first intermission, but Brad Marchand knotted the score at 1-1 by finding his own rebound behind Bobrovsky and scoring from the crease on the power play.
That goal was part of a dominant stretch for the Bruins in the second period, when they controlled play and outshot Florida 18-8. But in the final minutes of the second, Florida held the puck in the Boston zone for a sustained stretch, ultimately leading to Sam Bennett wristing a shot past Ullmark to give Florida a 2-1 lead at the break.
Trailing 2-1 in the third, the Bruins went on the power play 4:27 into the final period. It took Boston all of six seconds to capitalize, with Patrice Bergeron redirecting a Brad Marchand feed past Bobrovsky to tie the game at 2-2.
That goal awoke the crowd, but the joy was short-lived, as the Panthers immediately went on the power play after Bergeron's goal. Jakub Lauko hooked Matthew Tkachuk off the center-ice faceoff, and Florida scored on the power play. Sam Reinhart beat Ullmark to give Florida a 3-2 lead.
But the Bruins didn't stay down long, with Taylor Hall fighting for a loose puck in front of the net, backing up in the slot, and firing a shot top shelf to beat Bobrovsky and tie the game at 3-3 midway through the third.
Brad Marchand had a chance to author an ending for the ages, as he broke free on a breakaway in the final seconds of regulation. Bobrovsky, though, turned aside his late bid, keeping the score at 3-3 as the final horn of regulation blared.
With the Bruins unable to end this series on home ice, the series now shifts back to Florida for Game 6 on Friday night.
