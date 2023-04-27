Linus Ullmark turnover in overtime gives Panthers stunning 4-3 win over Bruins in Game 5

BOSTON -- There will be a Game 6.

One night after the Celtics failed to close out their series in Game 5 against the Hawks, the Bruins were unable to eliminate the Florida Panthers in the same building in a Game 5 of their own. As a result, the Bruins' series lead has been trimmed to 3-2, and the teams will resume this series on Friday night in Sunrise.

This one required overtime, where Linus Ullmark committed a costly turnover behind his own net just moments before Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winner to keep the Panthers' season alive.

GAME OVER. MATTHEW TKACHUK WINS IT IN OT 🚨



THE FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE STILL ALIVE pic.twitter.com/FV7jqNMzoE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 27, 2023

Ullmark made just 22 saves in the loss, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 Boston shots.

Florida drew first blood in this one, capitalizing immediately on a Tyler Bertuzzi giveaway in the Boston end of the ice. Bertuzzi wheeled the puck from the corner to the front of the Boston net, leading to a scramble for Ullmark, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. Carter Verhaeghe got the puck around a flailing Ullmark to Anthony Duclair, who deposited the puck into the vacated net for the first goal of the game at 8:26 of the first period.

Swaggy & the Duke get us on the board first ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ItdBaViJBX — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 26, 2023

That score held through the first intermission, but Brad Marchand knotted the score at 1-1 by finding his own rebound behind Bobrovsky and scoring from the crease on the power play.

Brad Marchand buries his own rebound and we're tied in Boston! 👊 pic.twitter.com/XdIdB829S7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2023

That goal was part of a dominant stretch for the Bruins in the second period, when they controlled play and outshot Florida 18-8. But in the final minutes of the second, Florida held the puck in the Boston zone for a sustained stretch, ultimately leading to Sam Bennett wristing a shot past Ullmark to give Florida a 2-1 lead at the break.

Sam Bennett's 3rd of the #StanleyCup Playoffs gives the Panthers the lead once again! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/et6LV3splp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2023

Trailing 2-1 in the third, the Bruins went on the power play 4:27 into the final period. It took Boston all of six seconds to capitalize, with Patrice Bergeron redirecting a Brad Marchand feed past Bobrovsky to tie the game at 2-2.

That goal awoke the crowd, but the joy was short-lived, as the Panthers immediately went on the power play after Bergeron's goal. Jakub Lauko hooked Matthew Tkachuk off the center-ice faceoff, and Florida scored on the power play. Sam Reinhart beat Ullmark to give Florida a 3-2 lead.

ACTIVATE THE SAMS pic.twitter.com/MgWCvlaEM9 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 27, 2023

But the Bruins didn't stay down long, with Taylor Hall fighting for a loose puck in front of the net, backing up in the slot, and firing a shot top shelf to beat Bobrovsky and tie the game at 3-3 midway through the third.

Brad Marchand had a chance to author an ending for the ages, as he broke free on a breakaway in the final seconds of regulation. Bobrovsky, though, turned aside his late bid, keeping the score at 3-3 as the final horn of regulation blared.

Well that would've been something. 😳



Overtime between the Bruins and Panthers is coming up soon on Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/b5VJvDRtiq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2023

With the Bruins unable to end this series on home ice, the series now shifts back to Florida for Game 6 on Friday night.