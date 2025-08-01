The Pan-Mass Challenge is this weekend. Here's what to know about the routes, fundraising and more.

The 2025 Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon that has become the largest single athletic fundraiser in the U.S., is happening in Massachusetts this weekend.

More than 6,500 cyclists and 3,500 volunteers are coming together to raise millions of dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Here's what to know about the PMC.

Map of Pan-Mass Challenge route

The Pan-Mass Challenge is made up of 14 routes ranging from 25 to 186 miles.

The original and longest route is a two-day ride from Sturbridge to Provincetown. Riders begin in the hills of Central Massachusetts on Day 1 and end up on the Cape Cod Canal.

Riders depart from Stubridge or Wellesley to Bourne on Day 1. CBS Boston

On Day 2, riders depart Bourne, following Route 6A before connecting with the Cape Cod Rail Trail. For some, the ride ends at the Pilgrim Monument in Provincetown.

The Day 2 ride from Bourne to Provincetown CBS Boston

Other routes include a 162-mile ride from Wellesley to Provincetown, an 85-mile trek from Wellesley to Bourne and a scenic 50-mile loop that starts and finishes in Wellesley. Click here for a full list of routes and maps for riders.

In 2026, the Pan-Mass Challenge will start at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester to give riders more space and access to modern facilities.

When is the Pan-Mass Challenge?

The PMC takes place on Saturday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 3. from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exact start times depend on which route riders are taking. The ride from Sturbridge will kick off at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Wellesley riders leave at 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for more information about logistics.

Pan-Mass Challenge fundraising

The PMC has a fundraising goal of $76 million this year, and 100% of every rider-raised dollar goes directly to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Since it began in 1980, the PMC has raised more than $1 billion for cancer research, treatment and patient care. It also makes up 66% of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue.

There are fundraising minimums ranging from $2,000 for a one-day ride, to $6,000 for rides to Provincetown from Sturbridge and Wellesley. People can also participate as a "virtual rider" with no fundraising minimum.

Who is riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge?

The Pan-Mass Challenge is full of inspirational stories and riders. This year's cyclists and volunteers come from 10 countries and 45 states. There are 160 Dana-Farber employees riding or volunteering, and organizers say some of them are doing so to fund their own cancer research.

Boston Red Sox World Series champion Mike Timlin is riding his first PMC in memory of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Timlin and his wife Dawn are riding for the Red Sox Foundation's Team 9.

Among those riding are more than 1,000 "Living Proof" cyclists who have been treated for cancer. PJ Branco, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 26 years old, is one of them.

"I finally feel like I'm able to give back to the people who helped save my life," he told WBZ-TV.

Pan-Mass Challenge weather forecast

WBZ is proud to partner with the Pan-Mass Challenge. To learn more, go to pmc.org.