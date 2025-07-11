Man riding Pan-Mass Challenge to give back 10 years after his cancer diagnosis

For the past three years, PJ Branco has been riding with a purpose in the Pan-Mass Challenge. "This year, I'm required to raise $6,000. My personal goal is $10,000," he said.

Branco first got involved with the event, which raises money for cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, after the disease hit close to home. "My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005," he recalled. "And then just a few years later, when I was in college, my dad was diagnosed with colon cancer."

In 2015, the fight became personal when at just 26 years old, PJ was diagnosed with testicular cancer. "When you hear the word 'cancer,' it hurts. It hits you hard," he said.

PMC Living Proof cyclist

He says the pain was more than just physical. It affected him spiritually, emotionally and mentally. Now, 10 years later, he'll be riding 186 miles during the upcoming PMC ride on Aug. 2 and 3 to show support to those experiencing the same battle.

He is one of more than 1,000 "Living Proof" cyclists expected to join the ride. The PMC Living Proof community is made up of riders and volunteers who have been treated for cancer.

"I finally feel like I'm able to give back to the people who helped save my life," he said.

While the distance may sound daunting to some, for him, it's a small way to express his gratitude to the hospital where both he and his mother received their treatment.

"The staff, the doctors, everyone makes you feel special, like you're not just another patient in a massive hospital," he said.

According to Branco, it was an experience he'll never forget because, "When you're diagnosed, it's easy to think, 'I'm going to die.' but that's just not the case anymore," he said.

The rider told WBZ words can't fully express his appreciation. However, he hopes his efforts through the Pan-Mass Challenge will serve as a symbol of hope. "As a living proof rider, if my journey gives hope to even one person, then I've achieved what I set out to do," he said.