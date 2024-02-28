Stacy Wakefield, widow of Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, dies

BOSTON – Stacy Wakefield, wife of late Red Sox Hall of Fame pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died.

The family issued a statement through the Red Sox confirming Stacy Wakefield's death on Wednesday.

She was described as a "beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt."

Stacy Wakefield was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death, the family said.

Tim Wakefield, the legendary knuckleballer who won two World Series titles and spent 19 years with the Red Sox and Pirates, died in October. The Wakefield family was heavily involved in the community, as Tim was honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.

"The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken," the Wakefield family said following Stacy's death. "We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."