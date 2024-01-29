Palestinian students file suit against Harvard claiming civil rights violations

BOSTON - Palestinian students at Harvard University have filed a federal civil rights complaint against the university for what they call discrimination on campus.

The Muslim Legal Fund of America says Harvard is violating civil rights by allowing harassment against Palestinian and Muslim students to go unpunished. It's asking the federal Department of Education to investigate.

The suit claims that students have been targeted with doxxing, stalking and assault for being Palestinian, Muslim or supporters of Palestinian rights.

The students represented in the suit attend Harvard College, Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard Divinity School, and Harvard Law School.

"We are proud to help these brave students find a voice and assert their rights to learn free and safe from harm, consistent with the First Amendment of our nation's Constitution," said Civil Litigation Department Head Christina A. Jump, lead attorney for the students.

The department is already investigating claims of anti-Semitism on Harvard's campus.