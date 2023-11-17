Watch CBS News
Over-70 ping pong team hopes to make Brighton senior center proud at tournament

By Levan Reid

BOSTON - The Chinese Culture Connection is holding their ninth annual Thanksgiving ping pong tournament this weekend with players from across Massachusetts.

Four of them are residents at a senior living center in Brighton and they're all over 70 years old.

They're all part of the 2Life Community in Brighton, a non-profit founded in 1965, with nearly 1,600 residents.

"I see people when I walk around here. I see people who are waking up in the morning. They might do exercise, they might do a tai chi class. They might go for a walk in the courtyard, which is beautiful," Allison Hausman, the center's director of communications, told WBZ-TV.

Inside this senior community, they have four ping pong stars.

"Some of them start at 5 o'clock in the morning and then they play for a couple of hours, like 2 hours and then they take a rest and take a nap and then they start over again," said 2Life's Tim Lei.

"I have always noticed that we have some great ping pong players. I was so excited when Tim told me that they were putting together a team," Hausman said.

"I hope they are going to win and I hope they're going to have fun. I hope they get a trophy," Lei said.

"Whether we win or lose, I think the fact that we are working hard and trying makes everybody feel proud," Hausman told WBZ.

The tournament is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Malden High School. 

