Outdoor water ban in effect in Bridgewater, Massachusetts due to drought

After an intense heat wave earlier this week, officials from the Bridgewater water department have issued a full water ban on outdoor usage.

"We are looking for cooperation. We don't want to interfere with people's lifestyle," said Azu Etoniru, the director of the town's Department of Public Works. "But it's just that we have an obligation."

Right now, signs are in place informing residents of mandatory water restrictions.

"We're asking them to hold off on the watering of their lawns, filling your pools and all the excessive use outdoors," Etoniru said.

The ban is effective immediately and while one resident told WBZ, "It's bad for the lawns and people who have gardens," another added, "It's more important to preserve the water for what we need it for."

According to Etoniru, it's being enforced because of a drought. "So, when we have high demand and high withdrawal and we can only pull so much out of the ground, it creates a problem," he said.

Below average rain in June

And while some may wonder how that's possible, with what seems like endless rain lately, "A friend of mine once told me years ago that 'One sunny day doesn't make a summer,'" Etoniru said.

June has actually seen below average rain and Etoniru says it is drought conditions over the past year that have affected the town's groundwater and well levels.

"So, we have had some good rain, but that hasn't been enough to build back our aquifer levels to the safe yield that we need," he said.

Without safe water levels, residents worry the fire department won't have enough water in the hydrants. "And until we get to the point where we can safely meet that maximum demand, we hope and pray that people will understand," Etoniru said.

To ensure that residents are abiding by the ban, officials from the water department will be periodically patrolling the area. Those in violation of the ban may receive a fine starting at $50.