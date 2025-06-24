Boston officially in heat wave as extreme weather today could send temperatures soaring above 100 degrees

Massachusetts residents try to stay cool during heat wave and more top stories

Boston has recorded its first official heat wave of 2025, as extreme weather today could set new temperature records in the city.

Logan Airport at 9 a.m. Tuesday recorded a temperature reading of 90 degrees for the third day in a row. WBZ-TV's NEXT Weather forecast calls for the city to reach a high of 101 degrees later today. It will be the hottest day in Boston in three years.

The National Weather Service has Boston and much of Massachusetts under an extreme heat warning, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency in the city through Tuesday.

Record temperatures possible in Boston

Records could be broken Tuesday in Boston. The record high for June 24 is 95 degrees set in 2013, a number that Boston should easily eclipse.

The highest temperature seen in Boston for the month of June is 100 degrees, last achieved in 2021.

And the hottest temperature ever recorded in Boston was 104 degrees on July 4, 1911.

"I don't think we're getting 104," WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen said. "But I wouldn't say it's totally impossible."

Heat index today

It will feel even hotter than the actual temperature outside thanks to the heat index, which takes into account the humidity.

The National Weather Service says conditions will be "dangerously hot," with heat index values up to 110 degrees.

Heat stroke is a concern for anyone who will be outdoors in these conditions. The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing light, loose-fitting clothing, staying hydrated and taking it slow if outside.

Click here for a list of pools and cooling centers that are open in Boston today during the heat emergency.

Hozier concert in Boston

For those heading to night two of Hozier at Fenway Park, there are special policies in place to keep fans cool and hydrated.

The ballpark is allowing concertgoers to bring in plastic and refillable water bottles, as well as personal mini fans. Misting fans will be set up near each entrance gate and at the first aid station.