Batherson has 2 goals to help Senators win 5th straight, 6-3 over the Bruins

Drake Batherson had two goals and an assist to end a 10-game drought and the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. 

Shane Pinto, Tyler Kleven, Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux also scored to help Ottawa solidify its position as the Eastern Conference wild-card leader. Linus Ullmark made 22 saves. 

David Pastrnak scored his 34th goal for Boston. Casey Mittelstadt and Marat Khusnutdinov added goals. 

Takeaways 

Bruins: Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 15 shots in the first period. Joonas Korpisalo played the final two periods, stopping 14 shots. 

Panthers: Ottawa has a five-point lead over Columbus for the first wild card. 

Key moment 

With an assist on Batherson's first goal, Tkachuk extended his points streak to eight games. 

Key stat 

The game was Ottawa coach Travis Green's 400th as an NHL coach. 

Upcoming 

Both teams play Saturday night. The Bruins host Tampa Bay, and the Senators are at Toronto.

