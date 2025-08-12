Boston teen heads to Yale just one year after being shot at Roxbury festival

Boston teen looks to her future one year after being shot at Dominican Festival

One year ago, Oriana Dunker was shot in her right leg while attending the Dominican Festival in Roxbury.

But a lot can happen in a year. Just ask the 18-year-old Boston Latin graduate.

"I'm just so grateful to be in a position where, I think, it's only made me stronger," Dunker said.

After she was shot, Dunker had to undergo emergency surgery, spend three months in a wheelchair, and do a full year of physical therapy. And she did it all while serving as senior class president and captain of the cheerleading team and applying to colleges.

"I think, one year later, I've been able to see - you know - at least like what God has done for me. Now, I am fully recovered; no one can even tell what happened a year later. I thank my doctors and physical therapist for getting me here," Dunker said.

Dunker not only recovered but was also accepted into all the Ivy League schools to which she applied. Now, she's on her way to Yale University on a full scholarship to study political science.

"Back then, my decisions were, like, what medicine do I want in the hospital? Do I want to try sitting up today, or do I want to try walking? Then, by the springtime, it was, do I want to go to Harvard or Yale?" Dunker said.

For the past six years, Dunker has been part of the Ron Burton Training Village, named after Ron Burton Sr., former New England Patriot and father of WBZ-TV's Steve and Paul Burton. The program, dedicated to developing area youth, includes a 7-mile run every day during the summer, which, Dunker said, helped in her recovery.

"Right before my injury, I was running 7½ miles every day. I was outside walking up a hill. I was in the gym. My physical therapist, occupational therapist, they were like, 'Usually, people can't do this.' And I wonder where I would have been without that kind of strength," Dunker said.

Dunker leaves for Yale on Sunday, exactly one year from when she was shot at the festival. She finished her senior year as class president and an intern at the State House.

"I always dreamed in high school of doing something in public service, really getting to help people, but being behind the scenes is different and fulfilling work," Dunker said.

And while she may always have a scar on her leg, she hopes her story will inspire others going through difficult times.

"I really hope as I go onto college and start doing different things, I can advocate more to show that, you know, life doesn't end when something bad happens," Dunker said. "Good things are still to come."

