Police ask for help finding videos of gathering near Boston's Franklin Park where 5 people were shot

BOSTON - Boston Police are asking for the public's help in finding video footage of a gathering where five people were shot near Boston's Franklin Park on Sunday night.

Five people shot at Roxbury gathering

Police say that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Circuit Drive in Roxbury. The gathering followed a peaceful Dominican Day Parade and Festival.

"Officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the crowd. It was currently three males and two females," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

All the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, police say. One of the victims was a teenage girl who was shot in the leg and had to undergo surgery.

"That's the most important thing, and I know the homicide numbers are low this year. I know the people were injured and terrible to recover, but thankful they are alive," Roxbury neighbor Brian McFaddon said.

But now police are turning to the public in the hopes that someone may have footage of the shooting or the suspects.

"If anyone has video footage or anything of that sort, we really need help on this one because we need to hold these people responsible," Cox said.

Community seeks support

Alexandra Dorrelus lost her brother Louis back in 1993 while he was on his way to a Teens Against Gang Violence Christmas Party. He was caught in the crossfire between two groups shooting at each other.

"I was four when my brother was murdered," Dorrelus said. She says Sunday night's shooting is another reminder of the trauma families have to go through.

"As a community re-traumatized every time something like this happens again. We thank God that it's not life-threatening, and we know the damage has been done," she said.

Alexandra works as the Co-Executive Director of the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Dorchester. She says the Peace Institute, named after her brother, provides support for those impacted by trauma, murder, grief, and loss. It makes sure families have equitable resources and focuses heavily on the younger community, known as generation peace.

"They are beautifying their neighborhoods and they are engaging each other in conversations around what they want to see in their community. And it's our job to make sure families have access to talk about murder, trauma, grief, and loss so that when we are at festivals, it's about the festivities," she said.