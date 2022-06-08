Watch CBS News
Local News

Women with higher levels of optimism tend to live longer, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Women with higher levels of optimism tend to live longer, researchers say
Women with higher levels of optimism tend to live longer, researchers say 00:50

BOSTON - A new study says being optimistic could help you live longer.

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health analyzed data on more than 150,000 women and found that compared to those least optimistic, those most optimistic were likely to have a greater than 5% longer lifespan and be 10% more likely to live beyond 90 years, regardless of race or ethnicity.  

While lifestyle factors like healthy eating and exercise certainly play a large role in longevity, having a positive outlook, even if you have chronic health conditions, could help you live longer.

Mallika Marshall, MD

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a Host and Contributing Editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 5:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.