Women with higher levels of optimism tend to live longer, researchers say

BOSTON - A new study says being optimistic could help you live longer.

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health analyzed data on more than 150,000 women and found that compared to those least optimistic, those most optimistic were likely to have a greater than 5% longer lifespan and be 10% more likely to live beyond 90 years, regardless of race or ethnicity.

While lifestyle factors like healthy eating and exercise certainly play a large role in longevity, having a positive outlook, even if you have chronic health conditions, could help you live longer.