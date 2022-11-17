Operation Shower thanks military families with baby shower

FOXBORO - On Wednesday, more than two dozen moms-to-be celebrated with a baby shower at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Operation Shower honors military members and spouses or partners of active-duty military members. The expectant moms say community support is key during this exciting and stressful time.

Being in the military isn't easy. Neither is being a mom. Julie Sutherland is balancing both.

"It's hard, but it's incredible to see the support that we do have," Sutherland said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft stopped by Gillette Stadium to greet military moms-to-be at Operation Shower on Wednesday. CBS Boston

Wednesday's baby shower celebrated and honored military moms-to-be from those who are enlisted to those who have partners serving or deployed.

"So often, the moms back at home don't get recognized or don't get seen for their service, as well. They're separated from family and friends. This may be the only baby shower they have," said Amy Belle Isle of Operation Shower.

WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler emceed the event, which was full of surprises from Patriots owner Robert Kraft stopping by to thank military families to prizes like a crib and Diaper Genies.

"We want to surprise them and gift them; it never gets old. It's an honor to do this," Isle said

And the moms-to-be appreciate the shower.

"The generosity, the homemade blankets, the hand-knitted stuff, too, we are very, very thankful to be here today," Sutherland said.

Many of these military families have moved several times to numerous bases and are away from friends and family. Anna Johnson is expecting her first child with her husband Philip, who serves in the Coast Guard.

"My whole family is back in Texas, for the most part, so were out here with no family other than our Coast Guard family. It was really nice; it was a great help," Johnson said.

A bit part of operation shower's mission is to bring these military families together.

"To have that support and to make those connections - it lasts a lifetime," Sutherland said.