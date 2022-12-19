Worker killed in ammonia leak at food processing facility in Norwood

NORWOOD - One person is dead after an ammonia leak at a commercial building in Norwood Monday morning. It happened at a food processing facility on Morgan Drive.

The Norfolk Country District Attorney's Office said two men were working for an outside contractor when the leak started.

A man in his 50s was declared dead at the scene. The other man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then transferred to Mass General Hospital for specialized treatment.

The state Hazardous Materials team responded. The leak was isolated to the building.

"While the initial investigation, including review of video surveillance from within the facility, does not provide indications of foul play in the man's death, the investigation is in its very beginning stages," the Norfolk County DA's Office said.

It will be several more hours until investigators can enter the immediate area of the leak.

State Police, OSHA and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

The Norwood Fire Department said there is no danger to the surrounding area.