Olympian Eli Dershwitz continues his legacy, training the next generation of fencers in Massachusetts

Olympian Eli Dershwitz hopes to pass on the lessons he's learned to the next generation of fencers

Olympian Eli Dershwitz hopes to pass on the lessons he's learned to the next generation of fencers

Olympian Eli Dershwitz hopes to pass on the lessons he's learned to the next generation of fencers

After competing three times in the Olympics, including last year in Paris, fencer Eli Dershwitz is taking on a new project, running the Massachusetts gym that trained him for years.

In the span of a few days, Dershwitz, who grew up in Sherborn, moved back to Massachusetts and got married. He also purchased Zeta Fencing in Ashland, the gym where he first began training as a fencer in 2004 when he was just 9 years old.

Three-time Olympian coaches fencing

"To see that kind of joy on their face as they learn that overcoming obstacles and paying attention that that will lead to this moment where things start to come together. When I see that, it feels just feels like magic to me."

Dershwitz is now a decorated athlete and his talents have taken him around the world. In addition to the Olympics, he's a five-time individual Pan-American champion and the 2023 sabre world champion. But even he knows there's no place like home.

"When I walked in here for the first time, I felt like a kid again," said Dershwitz. "It's really special and meaningful to be back coaching and kind of running the club that changed my life in so many ways."

Dershwitz is now owner and coach at the very same gym where he first fell in love with the spot and now gets to help the next generation discover it too. His teaching methods are modeled after his own coach, Zoran Tulum.

"A large part of my coaching philosophy is all stemming from the lessons that I learned at the club when I was very young," said Dershwitz. "He taught me everything I know in the sport. He was a father figure for me, a mentor, a teacher and a friend and he was so happy that someone that he trained is going to be continuing his legacy here. So I'm filled with pride to be able to carry on his legacy."

Introducing kids to fencing

Now one of his main priorities is creating a space where those who are new to the sport cannot only enjoy the process but also advance their mental and athletic skills.

"We tried many, soccer, baseball, lacrosse, you name it," said parent Sindhura Ganga. "He's more engaged and I think he's more focused so it helps him a lot."

"He just had a lot of fun, he sweated a lot and he said that it was like playing chess but physical," said parent Amanda Chin.

For Dershwitz, it's a space to share the sport he loves.

"I definitely worked with a lot of older, more already advanced and competitive students so now being in charge of this club and focused on training the really, really young kids. Sometimes I have to take a step back and realize that having fun at practice, having enjoyment here, having friends and community to surround them is the precursor to everything and that I have to foster that environment where they want to come in, where they want to have fun, where they want to run around with their friends."