Powerball ticket worth $2 million bought at small Massachusetts restaurant that keeps selling big winners

A small restaurant and convenience store in Massachusetts keeps selling big lottery winners.

In the past two years, The Old South Diner on Nantucket has sold five lottery tickets worth $1 million or more.

The most recent winner is a $2 million prize from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Someone matched the first five numbers on their ticket, and had a 2X Power Play.

The winning numbers were 7-21-55-56-64 with a Powerball of 26. No one won the jackpot which rose to an estimated $166 million for Saturday's drawing.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize; they have an entire year to do so.

Earlier this month, a Nantucket resident won $2 million from the $20 scratch ticket game "$2,000,000 Stacked." She took a one-time cash payment of $1.3 million before taxes.

In 2024, Old South Diner sold three scratch tickets worth more than $1 million. The first was on March 11 - a $1 million prize from the "$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks" $10 ticket. The second was a $2 million prize on June 10 from a "Lifetime Millions" $50 ticket. The third prize, worth $1 million, was won on a "$10,000,000 Bonanza" $20 ticket.

The Old South Diner in Nantucket Nantucket Current

The diner, which offers Chinese food and pizza, has now raked in $80,000 in bonuses for selling those winning tickets. Manager Binod BK acknowledged the lucky streak to the Nantucket Current back in 2024.

"There's something about this place," he said.