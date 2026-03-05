Massachusetts diner has sold 4 winning lottery tickets worth $1 million or more since 2024

The lucky streak continues for Old South Diner on Nantucket. The combination convenience store and restaurant has sold its fourth winning lottery ticket worth $1 million or more since 2024, the Massachusetts State Lottery says.

The latest winner is Nantucket resident Yancy Contreras Menjivar. She is the first $2 million grand prize winner of the $20 scratch ticket game "$2,000,000 Stacked" that just went on sale Feb. 17. There are still 13 grand prizes of $2 million left in the game.

Contreras Menjivar opted to take the one-time cash payment of $1.3 million before taxes, and plans on saving her winnings.

Old South Diner serves up what it says is the only Chinese food on the island, as well as pizza.

The Old South Diner in Nantucket Nantucket Current

The winning streak started on March 11, 2024. That's when a Boston resident who was on the island to visit his girlfriend won $1 million on the "$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks".

Then on June 10, 2024, a Hyannis man who works on Nantucket won $2 million on a "Lifetime Millions" $50 scratch ticket.

Last year, a chef on the island was delivering food when he decided to stop at Old South Diner for a snack and a scratch ticket. He won $1 million on the "$10,000,000 Bonanza" game.

In total, the diner has earned $60,000 for selling those big winners. Manager Binod BK told the Nantucket Current back in 2024 that selling lucky tickets was good for business.

"There's something about this place," he said.