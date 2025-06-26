Video shows man taking oboe from Boston apartment building lobby

A musician said she's desperate to find her oboe after the prized instrument was stolen from her apartment building's lobby in Boston's Allston neighborhood.

The thief entered the apartment building and made off with LEGO sets, decor, and the musician's prized instrument. The theft was caught on surveillance footage, and the Boston Police are trying to track it down.

Marley Peterson has been playing her oboe for 16 years, including two performances at the famous Carnegie Hall. During her high school years her band took part in competitions in the United States and Canada.

"Lots of people have pets and things they hold onto, and it's like I had my oboe. It's like who would steal an oboe?" questioned Peterson.

Oboe stolen from building lobby

She is moving out-of-state in three weeks, and was bringing some of her belongings to the car. She said left the oboe and some other items in the lobby of the building while she went to the car briefly. Marley put a note on the stuff letting people know that they were moving out, and not to touch it.

Surveillance video shows a man in an orange hat getting into the Commonwealth Avenue building, and making his way to her things.

"It's a man. I can't really see his face or hat. He walks right in and beelines straight to my stuff, and starts rummaging through it all," detailed Peterson, "Picks up the oboe case, opens the case and examines it, so he knows it's an instrument, and he took other bags with him too."

Peterson reported the incident to the police and showed them the video. Police reports estimate the total theft to be in the neighborhood of $1,400 worth of items, including the oboe.

Doors lock automatically

The doors to the building lock automatically, no one can get in without a key, however their building has three sections and the keys work on all building sections.

"On the video it's very clear that no one let him in, so he enters by himself. There have been notices with his photo on all of the entrances," tells Peterson, who has also been doing her own detective work. "First step I went to the U-Haul near me and asked them to gather any video footage they have. I went to the convenience store around the corner. I asked my manager to get videos from both lobbies for the whole day, to see if this guy comes in and out, so I have been doing my own little detective work."

If you believe you know who took the instrument, you are urged to contact the police. Peterson only has three more weeks to find it before she moves away.