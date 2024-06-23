NYC man tried to drown 2 children at West Haven beach, Connecticut police say

Man tried to drown children at Connecticut beach, police say Man tried to drown children at Connecticut beach, police say 00:31

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Police stopped New York City man who tried to drown two small children at a beach in Connecticut, according to authorities.

Police identified the man as Romney Desronvil, 41, of Queens, New York, on social media.

Early Saturday morning, an officer spotted an SUV parked on a beach in West Haven at about 2:30 a.m. and heard "significant screaming" from the water as he approached.

Police said man screamed at officer "Stay back!"

The officer entered the water, but the man continued to drift further away with the children while screaming, "Stay back!" according to the West Haven Police Department's Facebook post.

The post stated it became obvious to the officer that the man "was deliberately drowning his children."

Responding officers went out nearly 100 yards from shore and were joined by other rescuers on a fire boat.

The first officer to arrive took the children from the man and other officers helped get them to shore.

Children in intensive care

Lifesaving measures were provided to the children before they were taken to a hospital, where they remained in intensive care on Saturday, according to police.

The man was in custody. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

"It is without a doubt the swift response by our patrol officers saved the lives of these children," police said on Facebook.

A call seeking information on possible charges and additional information was made to police.

The incident remains under investigation