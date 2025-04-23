Nursing program helps Boston high schoolers prepare for certified exam

Dozens of Boston high schoolers are spending their school vacation week preparing for their certified nursing assistant exam.

It's all part of an accelerated career development course for about 50 high school juniors at the Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers in Roxbury, letting them get a hands-on experience early on.

Training for CNA exam

"So far, I've done three or four skills. I've cleaned a catheter, made an occupied bed and oral care, so I've brushed teeth," said junior Devaun Gray.

On Wednesday, the students were spending the day in a mock examination room, where they demonstrated how to insert catheters and get patients into bed.

"It's always felt kind of like a team in that we all help each other pass," said junior Amielis Valdez.

Working during school break

The work the students are doing all week is voluntary and they're hoping it will help them pass the certified nursing exam in May. The goal of the weeklong training is to teach each student the skills needed to pass the exam.

"CNA, Certified Nursing Assistance exam, is what they'll be taking and that is a great foundational path to work in health care," said Jennifer Smith, the executive director of career and technical education. "And eventually, they can go into nursing and go onto college."

It's an opportunity that Gray hopes will one day land him the job of his dreams.

"Being able to get certified in high school would be a very good opportunity," said Gray.