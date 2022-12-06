A number of Patriots players missing from Tuesday practice, as team prepares for Cardinals
BOSTON -- The Patriots got a bit of a rest over their long weekend, after playing on Thursday night. But when it came time to begin their extra practice for next week's game in Arizona, the team was without a number of key players.
The Patriots took the practice field on Tuesday for the first of four practices this week, ahead of their Monday night matchup with the Cardinals. The following players were not present for the session:
RB Damien Harris
OT Isaiah Wynn
OT Trent Brown
G Mike Onwenu
WR Jakobi Meyers
CB Jalen Mills
S Jabrill Peppers
LB Jamie Collins*
QB Garrett Gilbert*
*practice squad
What those absences mean for Monday is yet to be known. But for some players, there has to be some concern.
Jakobi Meyers was violently hit in the head and neck area late in Thursday's loss to the Bills, a hit that led to an ejection for the offending party. Trent Brown and Jabrill Peppers played in Thursday's game while ill, while Jalen Mills (groin) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) both missed that game due to injury. Damien Harris missed that game vs. Buffalo, too, after he was injured the week before in Minnesota.
With the Patriots not playing until Monday, there won't be an official injury report to explain the specific reasons for the players' absences until Thursday's practice session. The Patriots won't be practicing on Wednesday.
