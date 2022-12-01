The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

The Ninety Nine has closed four restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.

The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.

The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.

In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday.

"The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.

There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.

Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.