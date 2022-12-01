Watch CBS News
Local News

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine has closed four restaurants in New England
The Ninety Nine has closed four restaurants in New England 00:40

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.

The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.

The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.

In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday.

"The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.

There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.

Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 12:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.