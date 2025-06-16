Massachusetts brewery posts new rules for customers with children after bad behavior

The owner of a brewery in Norton, Massachusetts has posted new rules for customers with children after recent bad behavior.

"We're trying to be kind of the neighborhood's living room here. We want people to be able to come in and relax and hang out and meet friends, families as well," said Brian Shurtleff of Bog Iron Brewing.

But just like when you're a guest in someone else's living room, you can't be climbing on the coffee table. And so posted throughout the taproom, and printed in the menu, patrons of Bog Iron Brewing in Norton can't miss the memo: children must remain seated beside their parents.

"The social media post we put out went kind of viral. It got picked up on Reddit and there were thousands of comments," Shurtleff said.

Rocks thrown on road, jumping on tables

The brewery has a full kitchen and wants families to feel welcome - spending time together and enjoying a meal. But recent safety concerns gave them no choice but to adjust their policy.

Notice to parents inside the menu at Bog Iron Brewing in Norton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"We literally more than once had kids throwing rocks into Route 123 right outside our beer garden. Throwing rocks around the beer garden. Climbing, jumping up and down on our picnic tables and stuff. It just got to be way too much," he added.

Back in the fall, Notch Brewing with locations in Salem and Brighton, established a kid curfew: after 6 p.m. - only patrons 21 and older allowed.

"Just be considerate"

The Bog Iron owners say most people get it.

"He's doing the right thing. He's trying to keep everyone happy, and I don't think he's trying to shut out families, just asking them to mind their kids," said one Bog Iron patron.

"If you're doing it right then you have well-behaved kids, and it shouldn't be that hard to keep them at the table. I think having it as half the page on one of the pages of the menu might be a bit of overkill, but I completely understand his point," said another patron, who'd just attended the brewery's Father's Day event Sunday.

"Just be considerate of other guests. It's really that simple," said Shurtleff.