Western Massachusetts gets a glimpse of brilliant Northern Lights show

GOSHEN - A severe geomagnetic storm brought out the aurora borealis overnight in much of the country - and even parts of Massachusetts got a look at the northern lights.

Most of New England was unfortunately overcast Sunday night into Monday morning, but Tony Rodriguez said a "lucky break" in the clouds allowed him to capture the dazzling colors over Lower Highland Lake in Goshen.

A lucky break in the clouds at 2AM allowed me to capture the brilliant Kp8 #aurora tonight in Western Massachusetts. @TamithaSkov @TweetAurora @DHTheWeatherNut @growingwisdom pic.twitter.com/Oip1TEL2Mj — Tony Rodriguez (@Tony_Rod) April 24, 2023

The northern lights are caused when solar energy from the sun collides with the Earth's magnetic field. The unexpected solar storm was rated a G4 on a scale that goes up to G5.

NOAA said that the public should not expect adverse impacts from the severe storm, but it can pose a risk of "possible widespread voltage control problems" to the power grid.

The aurora borealis was also seen in Massachusetts one month ago during a similar solar storm.