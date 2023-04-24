Western Massachusetts gets a glimpse of brilliant Northern Lights show
GOSHEN - A severe geomagnetic storm brought out the aurora borealis overnight in much of the country - and even parts of Massachusetts got a look at the northern lights.
Most of New England was unfortunately overcast Sunday night into Monday morning, but Tony Rodriguez said a "lucky break" in the clouds allowed him to capture the dazzling colors over Lower Highland Lake in Goshen.
The northern lights are caused when solar energy from the sun collides with the Earth's magnetic field. The unexpected solar storm was rated a G4 on a scale that goes up to G5.
NOAA said that the public should not expect adverse impacts from the severe storm, but it can pose a risk of "possible widespread voltage control problems" to the power grid.
The aurora borealis was also seen in Massachusetts one month ago during a similar solar storm.
