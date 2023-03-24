Northern Lights seen in Massachusetts during severe geomagnetic storm

GREENFIELD - There was a rare but brilliant sight for some in Massachusetts Thursday night. A powerful geomagnetic storm brought the northern lights much farther south than usual, giving people as far away as Washington, D.C. a glimpse of the aurora borealis.

The northern lights are caused when solar energy from the sun collides with the Earth's magnetic field. The unexpected solar storm was rated a G4 on a scale that goes up to G5.

Kalpesh Krishna captured the dazzling colors appearing over UMass Amherst.

The northern lights are now visible in Massachusetts!



(📸: @kalpeshk2011 in Amherst) pic.twitter.com/QRAZIZSFD7 — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) March 24, 2023

"You see the bright green and pink on the horizon," WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff said. "This is one of the best geomagnetic storms that I've seen in quite a long time - and it's kind of been a surprise one."

Owen Darling snapped photos of the "crazy sight" in Greenfield just after 11 p.m.

The Northern Lights spotted in Greenfield, Massachusetts Owen Darling