Northern Lights seen in Massachusetts during severe geomagnetic storm
GREENFIELD - There was a rare but brilliant sight for some in Massachusetts Thursday night. A powerful geomagnetic storm brought the northern lights much farther south than usual, giving people as far away as Washington, D.C. a glimpse of the aurora borealis.
The northern lights are caused when solar energy from the sun collides with the Earth's magnetic field. The unexpected solar storm was rated a G4 on a scale that goes up to G5.
Kalpesh Krishna captured the dazzling colors appearing over UMass Amherst.
"You see the bright green and pink on the horizon," WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff said. "This is one of the best geomagnetic storms that I've seen in quite a long time - and it's kind of been a surprise one."
Owen Darling snapped photos of the "crazy sight" in Greenfield just after 11 p.m.
for more features.