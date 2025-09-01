Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern lights might be visible over Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday

By
Jacob Wycoff
Jacob Wycoff
Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV and will contribute to weekend morning newscasts. Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.
Read Full Bio
Jacob Wycoff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for September 1, 2025
Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for September 1, 2025 02:55

The northern lights celestial show may unfold in the sky over Massachusetts Monday night as a powerful solar storm arrives on Earth. Clouds will be a big factor in seeing it though.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center says a "cannibal" coronal mass ejection, when one burst of charged solar particles overtakes another, is set to slam into Earth's magnetic field late Monday into Tuesday. That's expected to trigger a geomagnetic storm strong enough to push the northern lights far south of their usual range.

The storm could reach G3, or strong, levels which means auroras might be visible well beyond Canada and northern New England.

This forecast map shows the viewing line dipping into parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including Massachusetts.

2023-aurora-forecast-copy.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In Massachusetts, clouds are likely to linger through the night, especially across eastern parts of the state. Breaks may develop at times, but the best odds of seeing any green or red glow in the sky Monday night will be in western and northern areas with less cloud cover and lower light pollution.

2023-futurecast-fronts-wider-copy.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

If the conditions cooperate, the best time to look for the northern lights will be after dark through the early morning hours Tuesday. 

Here are a few tips to boost your chances of seeing something:

  • Get away from city lights
  • Look north with a clear horizon
  • Be patient, since auroras often come in bursts

NOAA's storm watch runs through Tuesday, so there could be additional viewing chances as the skies clear late. 

Jacob Wycoff

Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV and will contribute to weekend morning newscasts. Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue