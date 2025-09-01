Northern lights might be visible over Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday

The northern lights celestial show may unfold in the sky over Massachusetts Monday night as a powerful solar storm arrives on Earth. Clouds will be a big factor in seeing it though.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center says a "cannibal" coronal mass ejection, when one burst of charged solar particles overtakes another, is set to slam into Earth's magnetic field late Monday into Tuesday. That's expected to trigger a geomagnetic storm strong enough to push the northern lights far south of their usual range.

The storm could reach G3, or strong, levels which means auroras might be visible well beyond Canada and northern New England.

This forecast map shows the viewing line dipping into parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In Massachusetts, clouds are likely to linger through the night, especially across eastern parts of the state. Breaks may develop at times, but the best odds of seeing any green or red glow in the sky Monday night will be in western and northern areas with less cloud cover and lower light pollution.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

If the conditions cooperate, the best time to look for the northern lights will be after dark through the early morning hours Tuesday.

Here are a few tips to boost your chances of seeing something:

Get away from city lights

Look north with a clear horizon

Be patient, since auroras often come in bursts

NOAA's storm watch runs through Tuesday, so there could be additional viewing chances as the skies clear late.