Northeastern students ask administration for better communication after recent violence: "People are just angry"

Students are asking for answers from Northeastern University administration about how information was distributed after two violent incidents happened near campus within the same week.

"People are just angry, they want answers, they want Northeastern admin to start giving them answers," junior Jeff Franchetti said.

Franchetti and his peers are planning a protest for Monday afternoon outside the university's recreation center, demanding better communication from the administration.

"All we got are like three sentence emails that didn't even describe what went on, and that has created a major climate of fear and confusion among students," he said.

Violence near Northeastern University

Last Wednesday, police say they were alerted to a stabbing near the Northeastern's campus after the victim walked into a student dorm looking for help. Students say the incident happened at 8:15 a.m. and they received the first alert at 9:02 a.m.

Then on Saturday, police responded to Hemenway Street near campus and upon arrival, encountered a person having a mental health episode. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said that person suddenly attacked officers with a sword before they were shot and killed by police.

"He was armed with some type of sword, stabbing the officer in the arm and knocking the EMS clinician to the ground. One or more officers, it's under investigation at this time, fired both taser and their weapon," Cox said.

Students said the incident happened at 10:45 a.m. but they were not alerted until 11:56 a.m.

"Northeastern isn't the city government, they're not going to fix crime. They can, however, help with the confusion that creates fear," Franchetti said.

Northeastern's chief of police called both of the recent incidents "random acts of violence" and said there is no danger to the community.

Northeastern response

Renata Nyul, vice president for communications at Northeastern, issued a statement about the students' concerns.

"It's important to note that the events of the past week have all taken place off campus, although we realize that the close proximity to campus is concerning," Nyul said. "The university's police department works in close coordination with the Boston police. We are increasing patrols on all sides of the campus, and we will continue to keep the Northeastern community informed when incidents occur."

Franchetti said students will be protesting Northeastern's administration directly, also asking them to clarify their policy on the possibility of ICE agents coming to campus.

"There's 40% international students, they should be telling students what they're going to do about that as well," he said. "They should just be making make students feel safe, by giving them the information."