Sword-wielding man stabs Boston Police officer near Northeastern University

A man armed with a sword stabbed a Boston Police officer near Northeastern University in Boston on Saturday, according to police.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Hemenway Street. A person had called 911 and said that there were four people armed with guns who wanted to harm him outside his apartment, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the four people, but spoke with the alleged caller through the door of their apartment.

EMS and a mental health clinician were then requested. EMS arrived and spoke with the person behind the door for around 35 to 45 minutes. They determined the person was in an "immediate need of attention due to, certainly suffering from some sort of mental health crisis," Cox said.

First responders began asking the man to come out so he could get the attention he needed.

The person opened the door armed with a sword and stabbed a Boston Police officer in the arm and knocked the clinician to the ground, according to police. Other officers then fired a taser and a gun at the armed man, Cox explained. The armed man was given medical attention by EMS on scene before being taken to a nearby Boston hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The officer stabbed was given a tourniquet on scene before being taken to the hospital. Several officers and two EMS clinicians were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Hayden did not specify how many officers were taken.

"Today serves as a reminder of the dangers inherent in this work and the sacrifice our members make every day. Members of Boston EMS show up to save lives — not to be assaulted. No one should face violence for simply doing their job," Boston EMS said in a statement.

"We wish them a speedy recovery," Cox said. "A very sad event for all those involved."

Boston Police are investigating. Hayden and Cox said that they do not believe this is connected to a stabbing that happened on Wednesday near Northeastern University campus.