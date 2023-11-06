"You're making a difference," Northeast Metro Tech students help renovate Melrose fire station

MELROSE - Several students from Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield are getting valuable hands-on experience as they help renovate the Melrose fire station on Main Street.

"It's excellent to come here, let them work in real-world conditions. Most of the time in shop they're just working on projects on the bench or we have a little mezzanine they can play around in," plumbing instructor Robert Dimilla told WBZ-TV.

As they upgrade the fire department's headquarters, many of the classes are represented.

"It's a big difference," said HVAC junior Andrew Fucca. "In shop, a little project doesn't mean that much but out here, you're making a difference and you have to really do your best."

The plumbing students are also capitalizing on the opportunity.

"Because you are using the skills that you used in school to use like on the real world and you have to remember it and make sure you do it correctly," said plumbing junior Elizabeth Morgan.

"I love it. It makes me feel like I'm out in the real world, instead of being in shop, so it makes me feel like I'm doing something," said plumbing junior Nickollas Valente.

For at least one electrical student, it's a way of starting his dream.

"Ever since I was a kid I was like, yeah, I'm going to be an electrician. Then growing up, being a junior, going to be a senior. I'm like yup this is definitely for me. I love it. I love being an electrician." Electrical junior George MacKinnon told WBZ.

For all the students though, this is an opportunity that they are taking advantage of and they will never forget.

"I chose this school knowing what I wanted and wanted to do and what I'm going to do in the future and this is what I'm doing and I have no regrets," said carpentry junior Timothy Cervera.

For more information on their programs, visit the school's website.