Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.
A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.
The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.
Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
