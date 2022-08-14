Watch CBS News
Local News

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home 00:21

NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.

A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.

The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.

Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.