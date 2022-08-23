Bear that was 'attacking chickens' in North Reading area relocated

NORTH READING - Environmental police have captured and relocated a bear with an appetite for chickens.

North Reading police said they got a call about a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive Sunday morning. It was believed to be the same bear that's been seen in multiple Middlesex and Essex County communities in recent weeks.

A bear on the front steps of a North Reading home. Kelly O'Neil

The bear was immobilized and tagged Sunday night near Hill and Peabody streets. Police said it was "safely transported to a wooded location suitable for a bear of this size."

"Bears do not necessarily pose a threat to the community. But we ask residents who see a bear to not interact with it or track it, but to call our department immediately," North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy said. "In this instance, the biggest danger is that a bear will learn to associate human activity and domestic poultry as food sources."

Residents are being reminded to make sure their garbage is secured, and to take down bird feeders at the first sign of bear activity.