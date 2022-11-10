Watch CBS News
North Quincy man claims $1 million Powerball prize

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

QUINCY - A North Quincy man claimed his $1 million Powerball prize on Thursday. Richard Lavery's ticket matched the first five numbers in the drawing earlier this week that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.

He purchased his winning ticket at West Squantum Market & Liquors in Quincy. He said he does not have any immediate plans to use his winnings.

Richard Lavery
Richard Lavery won a $1 million Powerball prize.  Massachusetts Lottery

 The lone winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California. The numbers were drawn Tuesday after a 10-hour delay for a processing issue in Minnesota.

Nine other tickets bought in Massachusetts for the world record jackpot won $50,000 by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Lavery and the other big Massachusetts all had quick pick tickets.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 4:12 PM

