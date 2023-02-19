3 community college basketball players from Turkey collect supplies for earthquake survivors

HAVERHILL - As Turkey begins the long process of recovering from devastating earthquakes, three Turkish basketball players at North Essex Community College are leading a supply drive for survivors.

The earthquakes hit more than 5,000 miles from the college but the Knights players still felt the devastating effects, using the teamwork they learned on the court to help out at home.

"That was a horrible morning," said guard AtaSavas Kurtulus.

"Many people lost their lives," guard Mehmet Asik told WBZ-TV. "People who survived, they lost their homes."

The three immediately phoned their families upon hearing the news, hoping they were okay.

"My family is still there," said Kurtulus. "I came here alone."

Once learning their loved ones were safe, the players knew they had to do something, even if they were thousands of miles away from home.

"We are all human so we have to be there for each other," said center Metin Yavuz.

Coach Dan Blair made a few phone calls to find out what they could do when he learned the Freerange Market in Medford was planning to send supplies to Turkey and northern Syria.

"They're working to get everything where it's needed in Turkey," Blair told WBZ.

The team decided to add to the donation by organizing their own drive. Supplies collected at the drive will make their way to Medford before being shipped out to Turkey.

"All of our team stepped up and everyone around the area, and coaches, the staff members," said Kurtulus.

"Kids were coming in with their parents," said Blair. "A gentleman 90 years old carrying a bag of goods in."

The Northern Essex Knights are playing well this season, but for them the game of basketball is secondary to those closest to them.

"The community and family really comes first to this group, basketball second," said Blair.