'It went very well': North End restaurant owners reflect on successful outdoor dining season

BOSTON -- Even in the fall weather, outdoor tables are occupied by diners. But on Friday, the outdoor dining program in the North End comes to an end.

"It's one good thing that came from the pandemic is all the restaurants came outside and stayed outside. It's very pleasant," said Lori Harrison, visiting Boston.

As restaurant owners on Hanover Street reflect on the season, they say more space translated to more business.

"For me, it went very well," said Adrian Federico, owner of Cafe Paradiso. "I think that people have the subconsciousness that they don't want to come in, that COVID is not over yet. But they love the outdoors, so that's the beauty part of it. I hope we continue."

Massimo Tiberi, owner of Arya Trattoria, also loved having outdoor dining back.

"I gain like 20 percent more seats so it's good," Tiberi said.

This year, there was a controversial start to the program after the city imposed a new fee of $7,500 for North End businesses.

"It is worth it to pay whatever she requested. And I'm sure the money went to wherever it was supposed to go," said Federico.

WBZ-TV spoke to two restaurant owners who opposed the fee, including one who declined to apply for an outdoor space because of it, but they did not want to speak on camera.

The program started in the North End on May 1 and was originally scheduled to end on September 5, but was extended through the end of the month.