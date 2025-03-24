Dozens of students walked out of North Andover High School on Monday to protest staffing cuts stemming from recently announced budget reductions in the school district.

Students began filing out of the building in large numbers, many holding signs at 10 a.m., walking to the nearby football field.

North Andover budget cuts

The North Andover School Committee voted 4-1 on February 25 to recommend a $68.2 million budget for the 2025-26 school year. Though that total is an increase from the Fiscal Year 2025 budget of $62,064,629, Superintendent of Schools Pamela Lathrop said it was $3.5 million short of what is needed to maintain current services.

As a result, 40 staff members from pre-K to grade 12 were notified that their positions are being eliminated next year. Lathrop said the reductions include current staff as well as employees hired on one-year contracts.

"We understand that students want their voices to be heard. We respect their desire to advocate and encourage respectful dialogue as part of the learning process during these challenging times," Lathrop said in a statement on Saturday ahead of the planned walkout.

North Andover High School students walk out of class to protest staffing cuts. CBS Boston

North Andover teacher reductions

Lathrop said the ending of federal stimulus funding that helped during the COVID pandemic is one of the reasons the district is having financial difficulties.

On Saturday, teachers, parents and students held a rally at North Andover Middle School to protest the budget cuts.

"Selfishly, I'm sad that I won't be here next year, but more than anything I'm just so deeply concerned about the students having one less ELA teacher," said Victoria Lonardo, a middle school English Language Arts teacher who learned she will be let go at the end of the school year.