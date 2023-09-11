Night owls may be at higher risk for diabetes, researchers say

BOSTON - Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital analyzed data on more than 63,000 nurses and found those who reported going to bed late and waking up late had a 19% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

These night owls were also more likely to drink alcohol in higher quantities, have a lower quality diet, get fewer hours of sleep a night, smoke, and be more sedentary.

They say preferring to go to sleep early or go to sleep late could be genetically determined and therefore may be hard to change.

But night owls may need to pay more attention to their lifestyle because their sleep habits may alone increase their risk for Type 2 diabetes.