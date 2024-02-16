Lexington Christian Academy junior Nicole Burns reaches 1,000-point milestone

LEXINGTON - We sometimes hear about a high school athlete hitting a major milestone in their career. In this case it's Lexington Christian Academy's Nicole Burns who recently reached the 1,000-point milestone in basketball during her junior year.

Her family and friends believe it comes down to her good work ethic.

"She is in the gym all the time," LCA varsity basketball coach Jenna Olson said. "Both here at LCA, but also at home with her family she's shooting. She's playing in the offseason. She's doing all the extra work that it takes to be as good as she is. It doesn't just come. It takes a lot of work."

Nicole's ability to shoot is unparalleled and she gives her dad full credit for teaching her the skill.

Lexington Christian Academy's Nicole Burns CBS Boston

"From my dad. I always go shooting with him and he always says the most important part is legs and getting the ball to rotate when you shoot," Nicole said.

Nicole was eight points shy of 1,000 when she started in their most recent game. She averages 25 points per game so her teammates were confident that it would happen that day.

"That was my goal for this year," Nicole said. "Coach Jenna had asked us for three goals and that was one of my goals just to get 1,000 points this year."

Nicole was nervous before the start of the game, especially because her mom left work and drove an hour to see her try and reach the milestone. "I wanted to make sure I got it," Nicole said.

Since the thousandth point was scored on the road, the team wanted to do something special for Nicole during their next home game. The entire team and coach signed a game ball to commemorate the achievement.

"That ball will mean me accomplishing probably my biggest goal that I will probably accomplish in high school besides that and getting an offer, those would be my two biggest things," Nicole said.