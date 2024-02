Lexington Christian Academy's Nicole Burns recently reached the 1,000-point milestone in basketball during her junior year. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

BZ's MVP: Nicole Burns reaches 1,000-point milestone Lexington Christian Academy's Nicole Burns recently reached the 1,000-point milestone in basketball during her junior year. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On