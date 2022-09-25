Watch CBS News
Nick Folk sets new NFL record with 57th straight field goal from under 50 yards

FOXBORO -- Nick Folk has been automatic under 50 yards for the Patriots, and set a new NFL record on Sunday. The Patriots kicker connected on a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, making it 57 straight for Folk from under 50 yards without a miss.

That gives Folk the new NFL record for makes from under 50 yards without a miss, passing former Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop. Folk has not missed from that range since New England's 2020 season opener. 

Folk, 37, is 2-for-3 overall this season, with his only miss coming on a 52-yard attempt in Pittsburgh in Week 2.

Now in his fourth season with the Patriots, Folk is 77-for-86 overall on his field goal attempts in New England. He has not missed any of his attempts under 40 yards, and is 8-for-13 on his attempts over 50 yards.

