Nicholas Braun, "Succession" star, ordered not to drink alcohol after New Hampshire arrest

Following his arrest in New Hampshire over Labor Day weekend, Emmy-nominated actor Nicholas Braun has been ordered not to drink alcohol while his legal case plays out. Braun is known for his role as Cousin Greg in the popular HBO show "Succession."

Braun was arrested August 29 by the Moultonboro Police Department.

Braun, a New York City resident, was charged with DUI impairment and operating without lights following the traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. on Lee Road.

Following the arrest, Braun was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in an Ossippee courthouse.

Instead, according to court paperwork, defense attorney Sarah Landres notified the court that Braun will plead not guilty and waive his appearance.

A court official said that a trial likely won't take place until January, and if it happens it would be a bench trial.

Braun had been released following his arrest on personal recognizance.

Court documents show that as part of his bail order, Braun must refrain from "any use of alcohol, and use of any narcotic drug or controlled substance."

Braun earned three Emmy nominations in recent years for his role in Succession. He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020, 2022 and 2023 for his performance in the show.

Braun started acting in 2001, with roles in Law & Order SVU and on the Disney Channel. In 2024 he played both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson in the film "Saturday Night."

Moultonboro is a town with a population of about 5,000 people that is located on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee. It is just over two hours north of Boston, Massachusetts.