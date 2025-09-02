Nicholas Braun, star of "Succession," arrested for DUI in New Hampshire

Nicholas Braun, an Emmy-nominated actor who is known for his role as Cousin Greg in the HBO show "Succession," was arrested over Labor Day weekend and charged with driving under the influence in New Hampshire.

The Moultonboro Police Department confirmed that Braun, 37 years old, was arrested Friday around 11:15 p.m.

The New York City man was charged with DUI impairment and operating without lights following a traffic stop on Lee Road. The police department said no additional information about Braun's arrest will be released.

No booking photo from Braun's arrest was released.

Braun's work in Succession has earned him three Emmy nominations in recent years. He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

There have been four seasons total of Success since it debuted in 2018. The show has won 19 Emmys after being nominated 75 times.

Braun's acting career spans back to 2001. As a young actor, Braun appeared in several television series, including Law & Order SVU. Braun was also in the 2005 Disney Channel movie "Sky High."

In 2024, Braun played the role of two characters in "Saturday Night," the movie about the night iconic Saturday Night Live premiered. Braun played both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson in the film.

Located in Carroll County on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee, Moultonboro is a town with a population of about 5,000 people.

Moultonboro is located just over two hours north of Boston, Massachusetts.